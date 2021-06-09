A Retail Surge Doubled the Clover Health Stock Price Tuesday

In what has become increasingly common, retail traders using social media platforms have driven up stocks and corresponding ETFs. The latest target of the Reddit traders has been Clover Health, which saw triple digits at one point on Tuesday.

Clover Health is a Medicare insurance start-up that went public via Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC. Clover Health went public Jan. 8 but was founded in 2013 by healthcare entrepreneur Vivek Garipalli and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. The outfit provides private health insurance and Medicare plans in eight U.S. states.

The stock surged over 100% on Tuesday after gaining an incredible 32% in the previous session. The stock last traded up 78%, above $20 per share, after trading below $8 last month.

By midday trading, Clover already traded over 400 million shares, 18 times more than its 30-day average volume of 22 million shares, according to FactSet.

Like other similar retail trader targets, gossip about Clover burgeoned on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, which now has over 10 million participants. Clover went viral in the notorious chatroom on Tuesday, according to QuiverQuant.

Similar action has been seen from Reddit traders in stocks like AMC Entertainment, which rocketed 110% in the past week as traders piled into shares and call options of the movie theater chain.

It appears that a possible short squeeze could be in the works for Clover Health, which has 43.5% of its float shares sold short, according to data from S3 Partners. That is in contrast with the roughly 18% short interest in AMC. When a heavily shorted stock suddenly sees pressure from buyers, short sellers must buy back shares and close their short position to limit losses, driving the stock even higher as a consequence.

Retail traders on Reddit are urging one another to augment the short interest in Clover in a ploy to squeeze out short sellers.

“This looks like the perfect setup for a combined short and gamma squeeze. I see no reason why CLOV couldn’t reach the same price point as AMC did last week (>$70). It might even go higher than that,” one trending Reddit post said Tuesday.