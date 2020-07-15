QMJ: An ETF To Trade The Winners And The Losers

While markets have moved higher since the March lows were formed, not all stocks have performed equally as well. For example, tech stocks have been on fire until recently, as the Nasdaq Composite has sought out fresh highs earlier this week, while other stocks are more fickle and fragile, and have suffered from the mercurial regulations prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

For ETF investors who are looking for the ability to buy those higher performing, higher quality stocks, but still have the flexibility to sell lower quality equities, the Direxion S&P 500® High minus Low Quality ETF (QMJ) could be something to explore.

The Direxion S&P 500® High minus Low Quality ETF aims to deliver a more complete solution to gaining exposure to the quality factor. By extending the scope of quality scores across the U.S. large cap universe to both high and low quality companies, the ETF seeks to deliver a robust profile of quality exposure.

According to the website, the fund utilizes a capital-efficient 150/50 structure that captures both high and low quality scores based on three core metrics: return on equity, accruals, and financial leverage. It provides investors with a differentiated approach to quality; one rooted in the idea that higher quality companies outperform lower quality ones over the long- term. Overall, QMJ aims to deliver access to highly profitable, operationally efficient, and stable companies in a more robust way, seeking an investment result, before fees and expenses, that tracks the S&P 500® 150/50 Quality 0.30% Decrement Index.