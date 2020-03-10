Mortgage Refinance Demand Is Skyrocketing As Rates Plummet

The lowest mortgage rates in years are causing a surge in mortgage refinances, with an incoming request for refinancing increasing so dramatically that the industry’s biggest trade group is significantly revising its origination forecasts for the year.

The Mortgage Bankers Association is now forecasting total mortgage originations of nearly $2.61 trillion this year, ushering in a 20.3% gain increase from 2019′s $2.17 trillion and a sizable pop from last month’s forecast of $1.99 trillion.

The refinance market is catalyzing the move with refinancing originations anticipated to double earlier MBA projections and rallying 36.7% from last year to about $1.23 trillion.

Purchase originations are now projected to rise 8.3% to $1.38 trillion, up from the prior forecast of $1.32 trillion.