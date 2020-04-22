More Woes For The United States Oil Fund ETF

The United States Oil Fund (USO), declared another revision to the fund’s makeup on Wednesday as it scrambles to maintain investor interest following a 77% decline this year.

USCF, the manager of the fund, noted that it will execute a one-for-eight reverse share split for USO that will go into effect after the close on April 28.

A reverse stock split is typically used by the corporation to consolidate the number of outstanding shares of stock into fewer, proportionally more valuable, shares, attempting to raise the value of the stock. While there are no material changes to the fundamentals, the cosmetic change that takes place in a reverse split frequently signals a company is in distress.

After opening positive, shares of USO dropped more than 10% and the ETF is trading around $2.53 as of 2 pm EST.

USO had already been struggling, however, as Crude oil shares suffered a tremendous drop Monday, eventually reaching negative territory for the first time in history, as futures slipped to -$37 a barrel amid oversupply and limited storage capacity.