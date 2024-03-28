Options Income ETF SPYI Crosses $1 Billion AUM | ETF Trends

The options-based income category rose to prominence in the last two years and continues to garner investor interest. The NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI), launched in the latter half of 2022, recently surpassed $1 billion in AUM. It makes SPYI a noteworthy fund within the category.

SPYI crossed the $1 billion mark in trading at the end of last week. The fund is up over $455 million YTD according to FactSet data.

Troy Cates, co-founder and managing partner at NEOS, explained in a recent interview with VettaFi that the fund has many similarities to institutionalized products on the market.

“It’s more institutional because of our active management of the options,” Cates explained. “That’s where we focus our expertise, our history, and our knowledge of the options market.”

It’s no wonder that SPYI continues to attract investors since its launch on 08/30/22. The fund consistently offers noteworthy distribution yields, currently at 12.14% as of 02/29/24. Distribution yield annualizes the most recent distribution and divides by the fund’s NAV at the time of distribution. It’s a good forward-looking indicator for investors.