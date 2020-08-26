Moderna Vaccine Optimism Could Drive Biotech ETFs

Stock indexes and ETFs rocketed higher and are continuing the uptrend in trading Wednesday after Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine generated antibodies in elderly patients for the first time, creating optimism for a swifter economic recovery.

Shares of the now notorious biotech gained 6% in trading on Wednesday after a company executive reported to a government advisory committee that its experimental coronavirus vaccine had precipitated an antibody reaction in elderly patients. Dr. Jacqueline Miller, the company’s SVP of infectious disease development, told the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that neutralizing antibody titers were reported in all age groups that are currently being studied: 18 to 55 years old, 56 to 70 years old, and 71 years and older, generating optimism throughout the health and investment communities.

The vaccine from Moderna is one of several in development to battle the coronavirus, which has infected over 23.9 million people worldwide and resulted in at least 820,100, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. There are more than 170 vaccines being generated globally, according to the World Health Organization. At least 31 are in clinical trials, the WHO said.

U.S. health officials say there is no reverting to “normal” until there is a vaccine.