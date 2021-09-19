Managed Futures Enhancements: What We’ve Seen So Far

By Matthew Aydemir, WisdomTree.

We implemented significant changes to our WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF) in June, with the goal of enhancing risk-adjusted performance. While we are cautious about drawing too many conclusions from short-term results, we can now provide a few remarks on what we have observed in WTMF post-revamp.

Fund Performance (Post-Revamp)

Naturally, the focus is on how the Fund has performed since changes were made to the model.

It has been a relatively slow quarter for the managed futures sector as evidenced by the recent decline in the SG Trend Index (NEIXCTAT), an equally weighted index of 10 of the largest trend-following commodity trading advisors (CTAs). Despite a lackluster quarter for the managed futures space, the revamped WTMF has retained and added to the gains from the past year. The Fund also outperformed the benchmark at NAV while experiencing lower volatility. The comparison is best illustrated in the figure below.

Figure 1: WTMF vs SG Index Performance

Another useful point of comparison is the previous WTMF model. In the figure below, we show the reconstructed old model compared to the live model. While the reconstruction is not a perfect replication of the old Fund performance, it gives us a reasonable idea of what we could have expected from the old model in the past few months.

Figure 2: Fund Performance vs Old Model Approximation (Post-Revamps)

As we have mentioned in previous blog posts, one of the additions to the Fund was a tactical equity model. Although it’s only a few months’ worth of history, the strong performance of equities during this time has boosted Fund performance. The tactical equity model has also reduced the volatility of the Fund during periods when commodities have declined.

The main takeaway here is that the revamps have had a positive impact both return and volatility this past quarter.

Current Positioning

The September rebalance (effective 9/7/21) saw a flip from net-long to short exposure in Energy, specifically oil. Despite this, the Fund remains net-long in commodities.

Rates continue to remain low, and that has resulted in a net-long position in our rates contracts. The currency model has been long USD for the past couple of months and remains long this month. After a strong performance in August, the tactical-equity component increased exposure from 32% to the full 40% nominal weight. The Fund positioning for September 2021 is summarized in the following table.

Incorporating Managed Futures into a Portfolio

One of the main uses of managed futures is diversification. A more traditional approach has been to incorporate a fixed income component. But in a low interest rate environment, the contribution from a fixed income component is limited.

Furthermore, given how low rates are, it is questionable how well a fixed income component will be able to hedge equity drawdowns in the future. Incorporating managed futures into a portfolio can further diversify the risk factors of a portfolio by providing long/short exposures to a variety of asset classes. WTMF invests in a wide set of uncorrelated assets spanning equities, commodities, currencies and rates, making it an excellent candidate for portfolio diversification.

In our previous blog post, we outlined the advantages of combining managed futures with our Efficient Core Fund. The result is a capital-efficient portfolio with a strong risk-adjusted return profile. Given the solid performance of WTMF post-revamps, there may be an even stronger case for constructing a capital-efficient portfolio in this manner. It is likely still early to draw too many conclusions from the data, but it will be exciting to see how the fund performance evolves as the year goes on.

Originally published by WisdomTree, September 17, 2021.

