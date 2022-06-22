This Week’s Top Performing ETFs: 06/19/2022

These were last week’s top-performing ETFs. We’ve excluded funds that use leverage or make inverse bets on their underlying assets.

1. NRGD – MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

NRGD ETF, which provides inverse exposure to the performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels was one of the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs, gaining over 68% as the overall energy sector lost ~8% in the last week on fears of a global recession and Fed’s sharp interest rate hike.

2. OILD – MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

Another oil & gas ETF that made it to the list this week was OILD ETF which provides exposure to the inverse performance of U.S. Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels.

3. DRIP – Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares

The top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list also featured Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares which gained by ~52% in the last week.

4. KOLD – ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

KOLD, which offers 2x daily inverse leveraged exposure to natural gas, was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Natural gas prices declined amid a sharp hike in the interest rate.

5. ERY – Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares

Another energy-focused inverse ETF that featured on the list was Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares, which offers 3x daily short leverage to the Energy Select Sector Index.

6. DUG – ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas

DUG which offers 2x daily short leverage to the broad-based Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index, also made it to the list with ~41% weekly returns.

7. SOXS – Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares

The SOXS ETF that inversely tracks the performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Index featured on the list of levered/ inverse ETFs. The semiconductor sector continues to face challenges from supply constraints and rising interest rates. Top semiconductor companies are asking for funding from the government to support U.S. manufacturing.

8. HIBS – Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

HIBS which provides inverse exposure to the U.S. large-cap stocks was present on the top-performing levered/ inverse ETFs list this week. Inverse ETFs gained as stocks fell amid fears of a global recession and sky-high inflation as well as a sharp interest rate hike.

9. SMDD – ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400

SMDD ETF which offers 3x daily short leverage to the S&P MidCap 400 Index was another best-performing inverse ETF, returning ~23% last week.

10. TZA – Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

The TZA, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares which provides inverse leverage to US small-cap equity market (Russell2000 Index) also made it to the list, gaining over 23% last week. The Russell2000 index has high weightage on the financials sector which ended in the red last week.

