ETF Managers Group Launches Fourth Cannabis ETF

Leading thematic ETF issuer ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG®) announced the launch of a new fund in its suite of cannabis ETFs, the ETFMG 2x Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE Arca: MJIN). MJIN is built to seek daily leveraged investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times the inverse (-2x) (or opposite) of the performance of the Prime Alternative Harvest Index, providing investors access to the global cannabis ecosystem and benefitting directly from widespread medicinal and recreational legalization initiatives.

“The launch of MJIN marks another first-to-market for ETFMG and rounds out our full suite of cannabis investment offerings,” said Sam Masucci, CEO and founder of ETFMG. “We are a one-stop-shop for investors looking to capitalize on the global and U.S. cannabis sectors.”

MJIN is ETFMG’s fourth cannabis exchange traded fund. It joins the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) — the first U.S.-listed and world’s largest cannabis ETF — as well as the ETFMG US Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) and the ETFMG 2x Daily Alternative Harvest ETF (MJXL). The fund also adds to the firm’s suite of 2x Daily Leveraged ETFs, which are structured to give investors short-term, magnified exposure to high-growth themes already offered by ETFMG.

“Investor interest in the cannabis sector has continued to increase as the industry has expanded on the back of strong fundamentals and the growing prospect of legislative reform. While most investors are primarily focused on capturing the long-term potential of the cannabis industry, many have been seeking a short-term trading vehicle to help hedge, from time to time, the downside volatility that can come along with investing in an emerging sector. As the cannabis industry continues to expand and diversify, so should its related investment options. It’s a privilege to be able to provide cannabis investors with a full suite of investment options, including the ability to achieve either long or short exposure to the sector,” said Jason Wilson, ETFMG’s cannabis research and banking expert.

Kris Manaco, managing partner and co-founder of Prime Indexes said, “We are proud to expand our relationship with ETFMG as it launches yet another essential investment product for the cannabis industry. ETFMG’s new fund reinforces the Prime Alternative Harvest index as the key benchmark for investors in an industry that is still in its infancy.”

About ETFMG®

ETFMG is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic ETFs that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. Today, the ETFMG fund line up provides access to a diverse collection of global themes and is comprised of 75% first-to-market products. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts to bring long-term growth opportunities to investors. ETFMG funds are proof as to the power of the ETF wrapper and that thematic products can have a place in investors’ portfolios. To learn more about ETFMG and our portfolio of exchange-traded funds please visit www.etfmg.com.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-844-383-6477, or by visiting www.etfmg.com/MJIN. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The possession and use of marijuana, even for medical purposes, is illegal under federal and certain states’ laws, which may negatively impact the value of the Fund’s investments. Use of marijuana is regulated by both the federal government and state governments, and state and federal laws regarding marijuana often conflict. Even in those states in which the use of marijuana has been legalized, its possession and use remains a violation of federal law. Federal law criminalizing the use of marijuana pre-empts state laws that legalizes its use for medicinal and recreational purposes. Cannabis companies and pharmaceutical companies may never be able to legally produce and sell products in the United States or other national or local jurisdictions.

Investing in an ETFMG 2x Daily Leveraged and Inverse ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by an ETF increases the risk to the ETF. The ETFMG 2x Daily Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment as frequently as daily.

The use of derivatives such as swaps are subject to additional risks that may cause prices to fluctuate over time and include the effects of compounding, market volatility, leverage risk, aggressive investment techniques risk, counterparty risk, and intra-day investment risk. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of investing in the Fund.

The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. In such event, the value of the Fund’s shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares of a fund that invests in securities of companies in a broader range of industries. The consumer staples sector may be affected by the permissibility of using various product components and production methods, marketing campaigns and other factors affecting consumer demand. Tobacco companies, in particular, may be adversely affected by new laws, regulations and litigation. The consumer staples sector may also be adversely affected by changes or trends in commodity prices, which may be influenced or characterized by unpredictable factors.

The Fund is intended to be made available only to U.S. residents. Under no circumstances is any information provided on this website intended for distribution to or use by, or to be an offer to sell to or solicitation of an offer to buy the Fund or any investment product or service of, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country, other than the United States, where such distribution, use, offer or solicitation would subject the Fund or its affiliates to any registration requirement or be unlawful under the securities laws of that jurisdiction or country.

The Fund is distributed by ETFMG Financial LLC. ETF Managers Group LLC and ETFMG Financial LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Exchange Traded Managers Group LLC (collectively, “ETFMG”). ETFMG is not affiliated with Prime Indexes.

