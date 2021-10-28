Auspicious Timing for Bearish Bitcoin Futures ETF

Pullbacks are inevitable after reaching highs, which makes for auspicious timing for the introduction of a bearish bitcoin futures ETF product by Direxion.

After reaching a high of over $66,000, bitcoin eventually came back down to earth, falling about 11% over the last five days. The price was boosted by the introduction of the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETF last week, which marked a big win for the digital currency after fighting an uphill battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, price consolidations are a healthy part of any market, and as such, pullbacks will eventually follow. The new bitcoin futures ETF paves the way for more cryptocurrency products taking the inverse side of the trade — something that Direxion Investments knows quite well with their suite of inverse ETFs.

Rather than taking on a separate bearish position in an asset, ETFs like those from Direxion can allow for shorting with ease. As such, traders can play both sides, going long with a bitcoin futures ETF when they err on the side of bullishness and using the shorting ETF when they feel bearish.

Floodgates Are Open

As mentioned, the bitcoin futures ETF was sure to open up the floodgates to new and innovative cryptocurrency products, particularly in the ETF space. It only makes sense for a volatile and relatively new asset class like bitcoin.