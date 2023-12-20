John Hancock Launches Active International Equity ETF JDVI

John Hancock Investment Management today launched an active international equity ETF on the New York Stock Exchange. The John Hancock Disciplined Value International Select ETF (NYSE Arca: JDVI) seeks long-term capital growth. Boston Partners Global Investors, the fund’s subadvisor, will manage the fund.

Boston Partners portfolio managers Joshua Jones and Christopher Hart will manage the day-to-day of the portfolio. The firm targets securities with attractive relative valuations, strong fundamentals, and positive business momentum.

A Refocus Toward International Value Stocks

“We believe that we’re likely to see a rotation back toward ex-U.S. markets,” Jones said in a release, and towards “the value equity style in particular.” This is due “to attractive opportunities in four equity sectors that are traditionally considered value oriented.” Those are “energy, materials, industrials, and financials.”

“Higher inflation and interest rates have opened up opportunities in ex U.S. investments,” he added. These factors “present attractive alternatives to those found in the U.S. market.”

Investors are evaluating how the macro environment will impact growth in the global markets. So, Steve Deroian, John Hancock IM’s co-head of retail product, said that a fund like JDVI “may provide some stability.” This is because it focuses on “long-term objectives through exposure to international value stocks.”

John Hancock IM’s president and CEO Kristie Feinberg expressed excitement “to launch a new active international equity ETF.” Feinberg added she believed investors will find Boston Partners’ “ability to find value opportunities… compelling as a potential core holding.”

John Hancock IM’s ETF suite now totals 13 funds with over $5 billion in assets as of September 30. They include preferred income, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bond, municipal bond, U.S., and international equity portfolios.

“Demand for actively managed equity ETFs has grown in 2023,” said VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. “It’s great to see John Hancock bring more of its expertise to the industry.”