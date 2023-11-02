John Hancock Investment Management Expands ETF Lineup

John Hancock Investment Management has expanded its lineup of exchange-traded funds with the launch of two new actively managed ETFs.

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: JHMU) is the firm’s first municipal bond ETF. It seeks a high level of interest income exempt from federal income tax. The John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (NYSE Arca: JHAC) is the firm’s first active semi-transparent ETF. It seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Adam Weigold, senior managing director, senior portfolio manager, and head of the municipal fixed income team; and Dennis DiCicco, portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management manage JHMU

JHAC is managed by Emory Sanders Jr., senior managing director and senior portfolio manager and co-lead of the U.S. Core Value Equity Team; and Jonathan White, managing director and co-lead of the U.S. core value equity team at Manulife IM.

John Hancock IM’s Co-Head of Retail Product Steve Deroian said that “strategies that aim to provide income and capital appreciation opportunities are appealing to investors. Our new ETFs, managed by our affiliated subadvisor, Manulife Investment Management, reflect our ability to deliver solutions across the allocation spectrum for our clients.”

The firm’s ETF suite now totals 12 funds with over $5 billion in assets under management as of September 30.

Growing Demand for Active ETFs

Investor demand for active ETFs is growing. The total number of active ETF launches in 2023 are on track to eclipse the record 475 launches in 2021. Roughly 391 new ETFs have launched year to date as of October 31. By comparison, 311 such funds had launched at the same time in 2021.

“Advisor demand for actively managed ETFs has been strong in 2023,” said VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. “It’s great to see John Hancock bringing more of its expertise into the ETF industry.”