Inverse ETFs Climb as Stocks Decline in Afternoon Trading

After a strong performance to start the session Monday, stocks and index ETFs tumbled into the close, leaving on the Dow Jones Industrial Average positive on the day. Inverse ETFs shined.

Early in the session, stocks and index ETFs were mixed to higher, continuing their recovery on Monday, as investors were invigorated by Senate approval of a fresh coronavirus stimulus package, helping to boost companies set to benefit from an economic return.

The S&P 500 had climbed almost 1%, buoyed by financial stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 460 points or 1.5% in morning and market afternoon trading. But by the close, the S&P 500 was down 0.54%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.41% as tech volatility and a rotation out of big tech names like Google and Apple dragged the index lower.

Major stock ETFs ended mixed to lower on Monday as well. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) climbed modestly, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) both continued a sharp decline into the close in afternoon trading.

“More stimulus could provide a big lift to the stock market, but it may come with some bumps,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. “Runaway inflation worries have been a stumbling block for stocks as of late. Because of this, there could be more market weakness ahead as investors grapple with the short- and long-term effects of stimulus. High-flying stocks like tech and the ‘stay at home’ stocks may be hit the hardest.”

Tech stocks continued to take the pressure due to climbing interest rates, an ongoing trend for the last few weeks. Such stocks are particularly vulnerable as higher rates reduce the value of future cash flows.