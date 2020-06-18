How Risky Is Tapping Retirement Funds To Trade?

With an increasing number of retail investors entering markets now that the coronavirus pandemic has stymied sports betting and made commissions low cost or non-existent on stocks, Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, warned Wednesday about the risks of tapping 401(k) retirement money and using it for riskier investments during this period.

As part of the CARES Act, Congress has permitted people withdraw up to $100,000 from their 401(k) or IRA accounts this year without having to pay the typical 10% penalty for people under the age of 59½. The decision was instituted to assist people in managing the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which Clayton told explained he “very much” agrees with.

However, in unprecedented times of panic, when people are scrambling to do anything to make ends meet, investors have shown the tendency to take on more risk, or make less prudent investment choices.

“What I don’t support is people doing something like that, not to bridge a gap or a difficulty, but to maybe change to a different investment strategy that isn’t in their long-term interests,” Clayton said on “Squawk on the Street.”

People who take advantage of the penalty-free withdrawal will still have to pay taxes on the money, but those taxes can be paid over a three-year period.

“What I’m saying to the financial community is, ‘Look, people need to make those withdrawals to get over a difficult time, we should help them with that. But we shouldn’t use that lack of a penalty to put them into investments that aren’t appropriate for them,’” Clayton added.

Clayton’s agency regulates securities in the U.S., striving to encourage efficient market functioning and protect investors, according to its website.