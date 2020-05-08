Moreover, if anything, the report minimizes the impact of the destruction the coronavirus pandemic has caused, as the government’s definition of unemployment generally requires people to be actively looking for work. And the unemployment rate doesn’t illustrate the millions still working who have undergone massive pay cuts and losses in hours worked.

Part of the reason why stocks seem to brush off such abysmal unemployment data could be optimism around the reopening of the economy. The coronavirus pandemic has had business shuttered since March, as people shelter-in-place according to state and local governmental guidelines.

“The market knows that the job losses are self-inflicted due to the widespread shutdowns,” Bleakley Advisory Group chief investment officer Peter Boockvar told CNBC. “Thus, now that we are beginning the reopening process the market assumes many of these people will hopefully get hired back over the coming months and quarters.”

In addition, many of the job losses are rumored to be temporary and come in the form of furloughing as opposed to firing. Goldman strategist Jan Hatzius notes this is an important consideration since it implies that the recovery will be more expeditious.

“If job losses are concentrated in this segment [furlough], it would increase the scope for a more rapid labor market recovery when the economy eventually rebounds (because employees can be recalled to their previous jobs, as in several past recessions),” he wrote in a note to clients ahead of the report.

