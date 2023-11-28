See Tangible Results Targeting Intangible Assets

Over the years, many companies have transitioned from asset-heavy to asset-light business models, where intangible assets drive most of their growth.

Tangible assets are assets that appear on a company’s balance sheet. Asset-heavy business models focus on such tangible assets as buildings, land, equipment, and inventory.

On the other hand, intangible assets include things like patents, intellectual property, brand development, and R&D. While intangible assets don’t appear on a company’s balance sheet, they can be important drivers of growth.

Certain sectors, like technology, consumer, and healthcare, often include companies in which the value of their respective businesses comes from intangible assets and intellectual property.

“Anyone can invest capital to design a smartphone,” said Michael Mack, Associate Portfolio Manager at VictoryShares and Solutions. “But only the strongest brands can produce one that consumers value.”

Those sectors that focus on intangible assets tend to generate high free cash flow (FCF) yields as of the 3rd quarter of 2023.

FCF is a crucial metric for assessing the value of a company. A positive FCF means a company generates more cash than it needs to cover all expenses. This can be a sign of quality and operating efficiency.

VictoryShares believes FCF is a more reliable metric than earnings, which can be impacted by non-cash charges, depreciation, or write-offs.

Target Strong Brands With Intangible Assets Through VFLO

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) tracks an index that seeks to capture profitable U.S. large-cap companies with high FCF yields. While value indexes like the Russell 1000® Value Index emphasize sectors such as financials and industrials, the Index VFLO tracks provides exposure to sectors like healthcare and information technology while avoiding financials.

The Index selects companies from a universe of U.S. large-cap stocks[1] by applying a profitability screen. It then selects companies with the highest free cash flow yields that exhibit relatively higher growth potential based on trailing and forward-looking metrics.

