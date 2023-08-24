Why Price-To-Book Ratio Doesn’t Reflect a Company’s True Value

Many value indexes rely on antiquated and less effective measures of value. For example, a company’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio heavily influences value for the Russell 1000, the S&P 500, and the MSCI USA Value.

But the P/B ratio doesn’t measure a company’s intangible assets, which contribute heavily to its value. So, Victory Capital argued on a VettaFi webcast that there’s a better metric for measuring a firm’s growth potential. And that’s its future free cash flow (FCF) yield.

FCF is the amount of cash a company has left over after covering all its expenses. And Scott Kefer, a senior portfolio manager for VictoryShares and Solutions, said investors should consider future FCF when seeking value.

“The real value of a company is the present value of its future free cash flows,” Kefer states. “It’s a sign of operating efficiency, it’s a sign of profitability, it’s a sign of quality.”

Target Strong Future FCF Yields With VFLO

This investment philosophy is the driving force behind the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) . Launched in June, VFLO invests in profitable U.S. large-cap companies with high FCF yields. The ETF seeks to track the performance of the Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index. This Index calculates FCF yield by dividing expected FCF by enterprise value.

Expected FCF is the average of the trailing 12-month FCF and the next 12-month forward FCF. Enterprise value measures a company’s total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization.

The Index aims to select companies from the universe of U.S. large-cap stocks by applying a profitability screen. It then selects companies with the highest free cash flow yields that exhibit relatively higher growth potential based on trailing and forward-looking metrics.

