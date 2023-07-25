These ETFs Could Be a Hedge Against Another Rate Hike

Over the past year, inflation has become a pressing concern for many Americans. There has been a spike in everything from mortgage and interest rates on vehicles to everyday prices of consumer goods and food.

While investors were elated by the break in interest-rated hikes last month, financial experts project that the Federal Reserve likely will continue the rate increases. That will hike rates by a quarter point at the end of its meeting next week.

Fed Chair Powell and other Fed officials have said they will actively try to mitigate increasing living costs, repeatedly expressing concern over their effect on American families. However, despite recent falling inflation levels, overall levels remain much higher than the central bank’s 2% goal.