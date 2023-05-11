ETF Investing Trends of H1 2023: Nadig & Rosenbluth Discuss

So far this year, the ETF industry has witnessed as much sound as fury. While we haven’t seen the record-breaking flows of past years, we have seen plenty of launch and closure activity. To make sense of the tumult, Dave Nadig, financial futurist at VettaFi, recently sat down with Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, to discuss some of the biggest ETF investing trends of 2023.
Noteworthy trends include actively managed ETFs, both fixed income and equity funds. Active ETFs managed to snag around a third of all flows into ETFs in the first months of the year. Other bright spots of interest: defined outcome funds, income-generating strategies, quality ETFs, and even some smart beta products.
It’s part of an overall move to simpler strategies and reducing risk, say the VettaFi Voices.
“It’s very much a bifurcated market with a handful of winners and a whole lot of losers,” Nadig said.
Sections
- 00:00: Flows & growth into active ETFs, buffered ETFs, and more
- 02:45: Has active killed the smart beta fund?
- 05:00: Multi-factor ETFs, and what to do when the biggest names keep getting bigger
- 06:30: What to do in bonds beyond tweaking duration and credit
- 09:15: Time to take a second look at smart beta fixed income?
- 11:00: Fund-of-Funds ETFs: Yay or nay?
- 13:15: Enduring stickiness of thematic ETF assets in retail
- 16:00: How nimble is the ETF industry really?
- 17:20: Hidden gems among smaller and newer ETFs
Tickers Discussed: JEPI, JPST, VOO, IVV, QQQM, RSP, SPLV, OMFL, BIL, SHY, MINT, GIGB, BIGB
ETF Strategies Discussed: Active, Defined Outcome (Buffered), Multi-factor, Smart Beta, Dividends, Income, Quality, Fixed Income, Thematic, AI
