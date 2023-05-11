ETF Investing Trends of H1 2023: Nadig & Rosenbluth Discuss

So far this year, the ETF industry has witnessed as much sound as fury. While we haven’t seen the record-breaking flows of past years, we have seen plenty of launch and closure activity. To make sense of the tumult, Dave Nadig, financial futurist at VettaFi, recently sat down with Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, to discuss some of the biggest ETF investing trends of 2023.

Noteworthy trends include actively managed ETFs, both fixed income and equity funds. Active ETFs managed to snag around a third of all flows into ETFs in the first months of the year. Other bright spots of interest: defined outcome funds, income-generating strategies, quality ETFs, and even some smart beta products.

It’s part of an overall move to simpler strategies and reducing risk, say the VettaFi Voices.

“It’s very much a bifurcated market with a handful of winners and a whole lot of losers,” Nadig said.

Sections

00:00: Flows & growth into active ETFs, buffered ETFs, and more

Flows & growth into active ETFs, buffered ETFs, and more 02:45: Has active killed the smart beta fund?

Has active killed the smart beta fund? 05:00: Multi-factor ETFs, and what to do when the biggest names keep getting bigger

Multi-factor ETFs, and what to do when the biggest names keep getting bigger 06:30: What to do in bonds beyond tweaking duration and credit

What to do in bonds beyond tweaking duration and credit 09:15: Time to take a second look at smart beta fixed income?

Time to take a second look at smart beta fixed income? 11:00: Fund-of-Funds ETFs: Yay or nay?

Fund-of-Funds ETFs: Yay or nay? 13:15: Enduring stickiness of thematic ETF assets in retail

Enduring stickiness of thematic ETF assets in retail 16:00: How nimble is the ETF industry really?

How nimble is the ETF industry really? 17:20: Hidden gems among smaller and newer ETFs

Tickers Discussed: JEPI , JPST , VOO , IVV , QQQM , RSP, SPLV , OMFL , BIL , SHY , MINT , GIGB , BIGB

ETF Strategies Discussed: Active , Defined Outcome (Buffered) , Multi-factor , Smart Beta , Dividends , Income , Quality , Fixed Income , Thematic , AI

