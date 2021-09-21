First Trust Advisors Launches Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF, CRPT

First Trust Advisors L.P. (First Trust), a leading exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has launched a new actively managed ETF, the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSE Arca: CRPT).

CRPT seeks to provide capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets in the common stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of crypto industry companies and digital economy companies. The fund will invest at least 50% of its net assets (plus any investment borrowings) in crypto industry companies. The remainder of the fund’s net assets used to satisfy the 80% test set forth above will be invested in digital economy companies. The portfolio is sub-advised and managed by SkyBridge Capital II, LLC (SkyBridge) using their knowledge and expertise of cryptocurrencies and the digital economy to manage security selection and monitor changing market conditions.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge said, “We believe that cryptocurrency adoption represents the biggest macro trend since the commercialization of the internet, and we are excited to offer investors access to a portfolio of the leading companies in this eco-system.”

The fund will not invest in digital assets, such as bitcoin, either directly or through investments in funds or trusts that hold digital assets. As the fund does not directly or indirectly invest in cryptocurrencies or other digital assets, the fund does not expect to track the price movement of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets.

“While investors have gained some familiarity with cryptocurrencies over the past few years, we believe the full potential of digital assets is far from being realized,” said Ryan Issakainen, CFA, senior vice president and ETF strategist at First Trust. “Rather than owning cryptocurrencies directly, this ETF seeks to benefit from the potential growth and maturity of digital assets in the years ahead by investing in companies that are involved in that ecosystem.”

In addition to Anthony Scaramucci, the fund’s portfolio management team from SkyBridge includes Brett S. Messing, president and co-chief investment officer. The portfolio managers are jointly responsible for the day-to-day management of the fund.

For more information about First Trust, please contact Ryan Issakainen at (630) 765-8689 or RIssakainen@FTAdvisors.com.

About First Trust

First Trust is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the fund’s investment advisor. First Trust and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. First Trust has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $213 billion as of August 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. First Trust is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. First Trust and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois. For more information, visit https://www.ftportfolios.com.

About SkyBridge Capital II, LLC

SkyBridge Capital II, LLC (“SkyBridge”) is a global investment manager that invests in hedge funds, digital assets, private equity, and real estate. As of June 30, 2021, SkyBridge had $6.4 billion under management or advisement.

