Fed Minutes Reveal Commitment To Bolster Economy Amid Uncertainty

Stock indexes rallied ahead of the Federal Reserve minutes from last month, and are attempting to digest the report as stocks trade-off their highs, just minutes after it was released this afternoon.

The prepared statement for release at 2 pm EST noted the continuing pressure that financial markets and the economy are facing, and that the central bank is prepared to do what is necessary to bolster the economy accordingly.

“The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals. The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. The virus and the measures taken to protect public health are inducing sharp declines in economic activity and a surge in job losses. Weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation. The disruptions to economic activity here and abroad have significantly affected financial conditions and have impaired the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses,” the Fed said in a prepared written statement.

The Fed minutes report noted, however, that economic conditions have ameliorated somewhat based on actions the bank took earlier this year, which has resulted in mitigated volatility and an improvement in equity prices.

“Financial conditions had shown notable improvement over recent weeks. Equity price indexes were up substantially from the lows of late March, safe-haven demands for the dollar had receded, and measures of realized and implied volatility across markets had diminished. Market participants pointed to swift and forceful actions taken by the Federal Reserve, coupled with strong fiscal measures, and some indications of a slowing in the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in major economies as factors contributing to these developments,” the report said.

However, despite these improvements, the Fed minutes underscored the fact that there is still heightened uncertainty and economic instability in markets, as investors appraise how the coronavirus pandemic will proceed, and what the extent of the ensuing economic fallout will entail. This economic instability could result in continuing financial pressures and stymied trade activity in capital markets.