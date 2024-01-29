Exchange: Reuniting the ETF Community | ETF Trends

To celebrate the pending Exchange conference, VettaFi and some key industry partners were at the Nasdaq MarketSite to help ring the opening bell last week. Exchange will be the industry’s largest ETF-, and most valuable advisor-focused, conference. It kicks off on February 11 in Miami. VettaFi anticipates there will be close to 2,000 people on site. We will have more advisors than last year. They will be coming to learn from each other and industry experts.

We previously covered some of the panels at Exchange that caught this ETF nerd’s eye and some compelling sessions geared to support advisor best practices. However, when you review the agenda for the event, you will see lots of time built in for the community to network. This is intentional, as we heard from advisors that they don’t want to feel rushed to attend sessions. They want in-person opportunities to connect with one another and asset managers. Advisors are not alone in seeking time to engage in Miami in February.

The ETF Community Is Small, But Well-Connected

The industry continues to grow at a rapid pace based on ETF asset growth and product development. Each year at Exchange, there is a growing number of recent entrants looking to educate the community about their capabilities. Indeed, we have more than 100 industry partners. In many cases, the leaders of these relatively new teams have extensive ETF experience.

I was reminded of this at last week’s Nasdaq Bell Ringing event. One of my VettaFi colleagues, Sebastian Jakob, was reunited with his former iShares colleague Allyson Wallace

Wallace is now the global head of ETF capital markets at Morgan Stanley. The issuer is behind the Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (PAPI).

Short Rundown of ETF Executives

Let’s play a game of who’s where:

I’m going to stop here because there are too many other examples. I need to get ready for the conference in Florida.

Largest Firms Still Doing Fine

Despite these moves, Invesco, iShares, State Street Global Advisors, and Vanguard are well-run ETF businesses. This has happened as younger people moved up who worked with the above leaders or the firms’ added talent from other companies. For example, Jay Jacobs leads the active and thematic ETFs segment at BlackRock’s iShares. Previously, he was head of research and strategy at Global X.

When you see ETF industry folks from different firms catching up at Exchange, don’t be surprised. Indeed, I’m a former head of ETF research at CFRA who looks forward to seeing some old colleagues in Miami.

