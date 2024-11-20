Anne Lester Brings Retirement Expertise to Exchange

Your clients come to you to secure their future. For many advisors, helping clients achieve their goals means executing a solid retirement plan. Retirement expert Anne Lester will be a featured speaker at Exchange.

According to Zenith Wealth Partner’s Jason Ray, “Anne Lester created the retirement industry and target date fund structure – her insights will be particularly valuable for advisors looking to gain an edge with their clients.”

Lester Has an Impressive Career and is a Much Sought After Expert

Lester is the former Head of Retirement Solutions for JPMorgan Asset Management, the co-founder of the Aspen Leadership Forum on Retirement Savings, and a widely respected retirement maven.

She frequently appears on outlets such as Bloomberg TV, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, and more. Accordingly, she is sought after for her retirement expertise and insight. Barron’s has written features about her and even had her on their podcast.

Speaking about her coming session at Exchange, Ray said, “Anne Lester’s session will empower advisors with the secret sauce to gaining a marketing, branding, and messaging edge with their clients and prospects.”

Advisors Can’t Afford to Miss Lester at Exchange

The list of experts speaking at Exchange continues to impress with the addition of Lester. She will join Rob Arnott, Jennifer Morgan, Ian Bremmer, and more on the big stage. The array of thought leaders with diverse expertise will share insights that will equip attendees with the tools they need to find success in 2025 and beyond.

Accordingly, Jason Ray noted, “Anne Lester is THE retirement guru and will provide advisors with the blueprint to evolve their messaging and packaging with clients for long term success.”

