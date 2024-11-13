Renowned Coach Jennifer Morgan to Light Up Exchange Stage

The Exchange Conference, coming March 23 through 26, is thrilled to welcome renowned coach, consultant, and trainer Jennifer Morgan to the stage.

Morgan will bring her extensive knowledge and experience to the conference. She will be leading an exclusive workshop at Exchange called “Escape the Sea of Sameness.”

Morgan Has an Extensive Biography

An award-winning international coach, Morgan helps professionals upskill through a flexible style that leverages neuroscience and helps seasoned professionals and newcomers enter the workforce. She is the CEO & founder of Connective Communication LLC, with 15 years working internationally in finance. Accordingly, her work spans 16 countries. She recently spent 10 years at JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management as a sales coach and global head of asset management technology training.

One thing Morgan is not short on is awards and certifications. She has certifications from the International Coaching Federation, Columbia University, and Harvard Business School. Some of her awards include CitGroup’s Rising Star Nominee for the Women’s Bond Club and J.P. Morgan’s WM Partner of the Year, IBD Partner of the year twice, and the first Fiduciary Partner of the Year.

Morgan Seeks to Help Advisors Stand Out

Her Exchange session will be a high-energy, interactive session focused on helping advisors make impressions that count and better stand out. According to the Exchange agenda, highlights will include:

How to show up, share and prepare for meetings —tools and templates (TnT) for dynamite dialog

Emotional contagion, know your client, powerful questions

Introductions, speak versus listen, continuous client coverage

Register for Exchange

Jennifer Morgan joins a growing list of Exchange speakers that cannot be missed. The conference will take place in Las Vegas, March 23 through March 26.

Register for Exchange here.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.