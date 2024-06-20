Ian Bremmer Returns as Exchange Keynote Speaker | ETF Trends

In 2023, political scientist Ian Bremmer headlined Exchange. We are excited to announce that Ian will once again headline Exchange on March 23-26, 2025.

Ian Bremmer Brings Geopolitical Insight to Attendees

Bremmer is a sought-after expert who frequently appears on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and other outlets. His work aims to help business leaders, policymakers, and the general public make sense of the world around them. Bremmer is the president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO media.

Additionally, Bremmer is a prolific writer. He has authored eleven books, including New York Times bestsellers Us vs Them: The Failure of Globalism and The Power of Crisis: How Three Threats – and Our Response – Will Change the World. He is also an editor at large for Time Magazine and the host for GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, a global affairs program that airs weekly on US public television.

Bremmer’s History as a Leading Light of Exchange

In his 2023 appearance at Exchange, Bremmer spoke for an hour on geopolitical recession. Accordingly, he focused on three key buckets: rogue states, challenges for emerging markets, and the resiliency of democracy.

His keynote was considered the highlight of the conference by many, including one attendee who noted, “I really enjoyed Monday’s sessions, especially Ian Bremmer.” Bremmer’s insights contained actionable information for advisors and helped increase broader geopolitical awareness among the audience.

Geopolitics Remains Top of Mind

As the next Exchange approaches, geopolitics remains a critical topic for investors. With multiple wars and widespread uncertainty around the world, investors need to understand the risks and opportunities around them.

Members of The Exchange Advisor Council have noted that global unrest is one of the main topics of concern for clients. Keynote speakers such as Bremmer have also been big drivers of conference attendance, with almost 70% of attendees indicating they were a critical component in the decision to attend.

Want updates on the latest news about Exchange 2025? Click here.

For more coverage of the Exchange conference, please visit VettaFi | ETF Trends