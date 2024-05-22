Exchange Advisor Council Announced for 2025

Last year’s Exchange Advisor Council was pivotal in making Exchange 2024 the most valuable conference for financial advisors. By giving financials advisors a prominent seat at the table, VettaFi was able to craft a conference experience tailored to the needs of the advisor community. Accordingly, Exchange 2025 will also feature an advisor council.

As before, the Exchange Advisor Council will help create a valuable experience for advisors. Attendees can expect to see cutting edge thought leadership, best in class networking, and opportunities to give back to the broader community. All of it built for advisors, by advisors.

Announcing the New Exchange Advisor Council

The 2025 council will feature some new names and some returning ones.

They are:

The Backgrounds of the Council Members

As a Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) Ambassador, Rita Cheng helps educate the public, policy makers, and media about the benefits of competent, ethical financial planning. She has presented a two-CE credit, core training on the CFP’s Code and Standards at past Exchange events and is planning to continue the tradition in 2025.

Diana Kahn has been featured and quoted widely in the media. She is known for her innovative approach to making financial planning accessible to all people, regardless of the size of their financial portfolios.

Christine Kalivas has been in the financial industry since 1987, starting out in the municipal bond business when the 10-year Treasury bond was hovering around 9%. Recognized for her ability to reduce costs through financial plan restructuring, she has helped many clients save millions of dollars.

Ethan Powell brings two decades of experience in financial services to the table, with a focus on hedge funds and private equity.

As the founder of Zenith Wealth Partners, Jason Ray brings expert financial advice to help address societal wealth disparities and support families and institutions. Zenith is based in Philadelphia.

More About the Council

Bill Roach is the CEO & President of GLOBALT Investments. Since its inception in 1991, GLOBALT has cultivated a reputation for constructing well-diversified, risk-controlled portfolios. In 2023, GLOBALT became entirely employee-owned. Bill conducted a thoughtful discussion with Amy Walter, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief of The Cook Political Report, at this year’s Exchange and he’s looking forward to him facilitating additional conversations in 2025.

Throughout her entire career, Jessica Saunders has delivered differentiation and a high touch service level through a holistic wealth planning approach. She has advised and mentored over 500 business owners, helping them build impactful practices. A Las Vegas native, she will bring a local perspective as planning for Exchange 2025 in Las Vegas is underway.

Andrew Stout is an experienced private wealth advisor and senior portfolio manager. He is a United States Airforce vet who understands the importance of giving back to his community. He is actively involved in several charitable organizations.

Jonathan Wright’s unique career has included work with the Department of Defense, Northrop Grumman, NVR Mortgage, and faith-based organizations. In his work, he brings expertise in financial coaching, mortgage consulting, business strategy consulting, and financial analysis.

Planning for Exchange 2025 is well underway. Save the date for Exchange – March 23 – 26, 2025, and sign up for updates here.

