ETFs Continue Downdraft As Markets Await Press Conference With China

Stocks continued to slump overnight and into Friday trading, amid investor concerns over what the meeting between the U.S. and China, and the ensuing press conference from President Trump.

On Friday, the White House’s top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, told Fox News that the U.S. government is “furious” with China’s behavior recently.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 250 points or 1%. The S&P 500 gave up 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2%.

Stock Index ETFs are red today as well, tracking moves in the benchmark stock indexes. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), have all dropped amid the pending press conference news.

The president announced Thursday afternoon that he would hold the news conference, causing stocks to vomit into the close, ending the session near lows, after rallying earlier in the day. That news followed a China ratified a national security bill for Hong Kong that pundits say could damage the city’s “one party, two systems” principle, which permits additional freedoms that mainland China residents are missing.

“Traders had expected the President to attack China about the virus as part of his upcoming campaign. But trade sanctions could and maybe would wound the economy just as the recovery is beginning to take hold,” said Art Cashin, director of NYSE floor operations for UBS. “No time has been set for the conference but it may be the key to trading and certainly will be center stage. Any breaking of early-week lows could technically be a danger.”