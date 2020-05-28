ETFs Attempt A 3rd Green Day In A Row Amid Positive Data Claims

Stocks are headed for the third green day this week amid positive unemployment data that may be suggesting the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic may be lessening.

The Labor Department released data Thursday that an additional 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. That’s higher than a Dow Jones projection of 2.05 million. The good news is that the rate of fresh filings has fallen from prior weeks. Continuing claims declined by roughly 4 million in their first drop since the coronavirus outbreak.

Stocks continued their upward trajectory this week, after closing on the highs in a dramatic rebound yesterday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded over 180 points higher, or 0.72%, and looks to be headed for its third straight day of gains. The S&P 500 rallied almost 1% as of 1 pm EST, while the Nasdaq Composite also added 1%, recovering from a slump yesterday, and targeting all-time highs once again.

Stock Index ETFs are green today as well, tracking moves in the benchmark stock indexes. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), is up by 0.73%, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is 0.67% higher, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), is the leader so far Thursday, climbing 1.07%

Traders say this week’s rally can be primarily attributed to optimism surrounding the reopening of the U.S. economy.