Is The 60/40 Portfolio Broken?

For a generation, this simple approach worked well. Stocks provided capital appreciation and dividends, albeit with a dose of volatility . Bonds produced yield , capital appreciation as rates fell, and acted as a volatility dampener when stocks went south. One could have met actuarial demands of 7%, 8%, or even 9% via this simple portfolio.

Looking at the above numbers, one might be tempted to say, “If it ain’t broke, then don’t fix it.” However, such an approach is dangerously naïve.

The simple truth is that the likelihood of bonds posting returns anywhere near their historic levels is close to zero.