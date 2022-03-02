Day Hagan Tech Talk: Meat and Potatoes

SUMMARY

With the NDR Catastrophic Stop Model still in defensive mode and a policy change by the Fed, bullish confirmation is necessary to confirm last week’s tape action.

K-I-S-S

Whenever I am asked “what type of technical analyst are you,” I respond with a hearty, “I’m a meat and potatoes analyst.” I explain that I don’t incorporate “hundreds of indicators” as many technical analysts tend to do. In my opinion, this can lend itself to analysis paralysis. Instead, I try to keep things simple and easy—meat and potatoes. I tend to rely on internal equity market measuring tools, price, volume, relative strength, and sentiment. Are there other indicators? Yes, but most are simply a derivative of these. This is also why I appreciate Ned Davis Research, which bunches indicators into composite models—meat and potatoes. As my dad would remind me, “Son, keep it simple.”

Consistent with this, one of the themes we have discussed since late 2021 was about equity market volatility—“expect it and don’t be surprised by it, in both directions.” One way to measure price volatility is through the study of various volatility proxies. Please study the swings (percentage moves) in Figures 1 and 2.