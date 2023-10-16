Technical Upside Could be in the Works for Small Caps

Small-caps have been feeling downward pressure all year thanks to stubborn inflation and high interest rates. But technical analysis data may reveal that there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

The term “death cross” could provide a signal that selling pressure is over for small-caps and that a rebound could be forthcoming. That’s certainly welcome news for small-caps that have been reeling from high borrowing costs.

Small-caps are in a more precarious position than their large-cap counterparts. As mentioned, however, the technical outlook is promising.

“The Russell 2000, an index of small-cap stocks, recorded a ‘death cross’ on Friday (October 13), its first since April 21, according to Dow Jones Market Data,” MarketWatch reported. “It also was the first time the index booked two death crosses in the same calendar year.”

“Dow Jones Market Data shows the Russell 2000 typically sees a strong rebound during the six months and 12 months following a death cross, which occurs when an index, currency pair or security’s 50-day moving average dips below its 200-day moving average,” the reported added.