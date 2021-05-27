The U.S. economy is in the middle of an enormous transformation, but sometimes it’s hard to see the change when you’re right in the middle of it.

In the upcoming webcast, Kevin O’Leary: Investing in Companies Leading Digital Innovation, Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Shares ETF Investments; and Connor O’Brien, CEO and President, O’Shares ETF Investments, will share their views on the mega trends driving this transformation and how to invest in the fast-growing companies and sub-sectors leading digital innovation. Most investors’ obsession with “old tech” is leaving them ill prepared for the economy of the next decade. Not every industry and company will be impacted equally, making a thoughtful approach critical to success.

“Digital transformation of the U.S. economy is accelerating because the pandemic is forcing companies to change, fast. The U.S. economy, we call it ‘America 2.0’, could get six years of digital transformation packed into six months, with companies adopting technology, selling more directly to customers and expanding their margins. Potential winners could include not just Amazon, but companies growing even faster that enable digital transformation by providing the digital survival tools in cyber-security, data, cloud and other B2B services,” according to O’Shares ETF Investments.

As a way to gain exposure to this rising trend, investors can look to a fund like the O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG). The strategy captures growth of new tech, driven by the mega trends of e-commerce and digital innovation, providing access to the internet giants of today and the potential giants of tomorrow.

OGIG is a rules-based ETF designed to provide investors with the means to invest in some of the largest global companies that derive most of their revenue from the Internet and e-commerce sectors that exhibit quality and growth potential. OGIG’s top portfolio holdings include companies like Amazon, Alibaba Group, Google’s Alphabet, Tencent Holdings, Microsoft, and Facebook.

The ETF’s structure provides ample leverage to compelling domestic and international e-commerce trends.

