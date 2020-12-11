Stock ETFs Fall for Third Day as Disney Lifts a Media ETF

Stock and index ETFs continued their fall on Friday, amid ongoing uncertainty that fiscal stimulus will occur. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks as stock futures rollover to the next contract.

The Dow Jones shed 0.26% on Friday, while the S&P 500 lost 0.58% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.73%. Both the Dow and S&P 500 are headed for a three-day losing streak, while the Nasdaq had a reprieve on Thursday, buoyed by tech stocks like Apple.

Major stock ETFs are struggling as well on Friday, as stimulus remains. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all declining just after 11:30AM EST.

On the week, the Dow and S&P 500 have lost 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. The Nasdaq entered Friday’s session down 0.5% week to date. This follows after weeks of gains, fueled by vaccine optimism and hopes for fiscal stimulus prior to the end of the year.

Market Optimism Beginning to Turn

The coronavirus relief negotiations continued to lag, as lawmakers are battling to pass a bill before the end of 2020, but are having trouble agreeing about a number of factors related to the stimulus.

“The tenor of headlines out of Capitol Hill around stimulus sounded a bit better than Mon-Wed but there’s still no sign of a breakthrough,” Adam Crisafulli, founder of Vital Knowledge, said in a note.

The House has passed a one-week federal spending extension to prevent a shutdown through Dec. 18, and to permit further negotiations.

“The policy issues in Washington are really what’s driving the market,” said Donald Calcagni, chief investment officer with Mercer Advisors. “There’s still a lingering sense of anxiety that the election is not settled yet. The lawsuit led by Texas, I think creates some anxiety. Market momentum looks like it’s dissipated and there’s more downside risk. We need some finality to this. The challenge is that the president probably won’t concede. I think we’re in a weird place between now and the inauguration.”

“There are short-term headwinds, including the shutdowns, case counts skyrocketing, and 3,000 Americans dying every day,” Calcagni added. “It will be hard for Congress to agree to anything before the Georgia run-off. I’m not bullish between now and early January. The market is ripe for correction, and I see possibly 7-10% downside if we don’t get more policy leadership around these issues.”