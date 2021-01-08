Tesla Surges Again, Boosting Consumer And Industrial ETFs

Tesla stock is surging on Friday, up 7.6%, and headed toward $900 per share, as it looks to close out an unprecedented 11th trading day higher.

In addition to boosting ETFs like the ARK Industrial Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKQ), Tesla stock is up 36% over its 11 sessions of gains, the longest winning streak on record.

Tesla has helped ARKQ more than double in 2020 and while banking on a similar performance this year is tricky, the ARK ETF is starting the year on a positive note thanks to the Jonas call on Tesla.

“Despite the extraordinary run in the share price, we continue to believe that Tesla can outperform vs. our sector in 2021,” Jonas wrote in a note while reiterating his overweight rating on the stock. “In our opinion, Tesla is still the best-positioned company in EVs and AVs under our coverage due to its people, its technology, business model, and access to capital.”

Another reason ARKQ’s Tesla allocation is meaningful is that Elon Musk’s company consistently proves adaptable and is winning the EV battle in terms of $/charging rate, or miles of range added per minute of charging.

Tesla’s Meteoric Rise