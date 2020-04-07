Pinterest And Social Media ETFs Get Boost During Quarantine

With so many states having issued quarantine orders as the United States and globe struggle to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, social media has been the beneficiary of this unprecedented change.

Shares of Pinterest rocketed as much as 13% Tuesday in after-hours trading after the company issued early guidance for its fiscal first quarter that bested analysts’ expectations.

The company projects revenue for its first quarter in the range of $269 million to $272 million. Meanwhile, a FactSet survey of analysts who did update numbers in the past month placed projected revenue at $252 million, a number that Pinterest beat handily.

“First-quarter revenue performance was consistent with our expectations through the middle of March when we began to see a sharp deceleration. Fortunately, despite weakness across nearly the entire advertising market, our exposure to some of the most affected segments like travel, automotive, and restaurants has not been significant,” the company said.