Day Hagan & Ned Davis Launch Smart Sector International ETF

Day Hagan Asset Management, in partnership with Ned Davis Research (NDR), a global provider of independent investment research tools, announced the launch of the Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector International ETF (NYSE Arca: SSXU). The codeveloped ETF began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 1.

SSXU seeks to achieve its investment objective by principally investing in unaffiliated international equity exchange traded funds. The fund uses NDR’s market-specific models and rankings to determine its target allocation to each geography.

“We are very excited and proud to launch a third ETF with Day Hagan,” said Brian Sanborn, head of investment solutions at NDR, in a news release. “The SSXU ETF applies NDR’s 360° approach of combining macro, fundamental, technical, and behavioral data with the goal of delivering excess returns while seeking to protect against catastrophic losses.”

Sanborn added that he believes SSXU “will help investors tactically navigate the non-U.S. equity markets and is a great complement to” the Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) and the Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (SSFI) “within a global asset allocation framework.”

