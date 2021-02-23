Yellen Puts the Damper on Bitcoin Viability Amid a Volatile Surge

With Bitcoin sliding on Monday after surging Sunday night, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admonished investors about the pitfalls that Bitcoin creates for both investors and the general public, even as many see the crypto as a viable digital currency.

After failing to hit the $60,000 level, the notoriously volatile cryptocurrency continues to trade above $53,300. Tesla recently made a major purchase thanks to supporter Elon Musk, and the automaker has said it will accept Bitcoin for transactions.

However, Yellen expressed key concerns over the cryptocurrency’s volatility and longevity as a real currency.

“I don’t think that bitcoin … is widely used as a transaction mechanism,” she told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ DealBook conference. “To the extent it is used I fear it’s often for illicit finance. It’s an extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions, and the amount of energy that’s consumed in processing those transactions is staggering.”

The energy Yellen is referring to is the mining of Bitcoin, which demands that users to solve complex mathematical equations using high-powered computer setups. The process has a huge electric demand, generating an annual carbon footprint equal to the nation of New Zealand, according to Digiconomist.