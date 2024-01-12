With New Spot Bitcoin Products, Today’s Crypto Symposium Vital

Today, VettaFi hosts its free Cryptocurrency Symposium. The SEC approval of several spot bitcoin products means that the timing couldn’t be better.

“Advisors now have nearly a dozen new spot Bitcoin ETFs to consider for client portfolios. However, they will benefit from hearing from industry experts about the risks/rewards and what’s ahead for the asset class,” said VettaFi’s Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth.

Cryptocurrency Symposium to Feature Top Experts

Cryptocurrency has had a wild ride in recent times. The fledging asset class is coming off the “crypto winter,” but the SEC approval of a spot product is likely to change the landscape. Accordingly, the symposium is gathering the best minds in cryptocurrency to help advisors untangle their options.

Experts from Galaxy, Bitwise, WisdomTree, HIVE Digital Technologies, VanEck, Grayscale, and even BlackRock will be on hand to unpack the exciting new developments in the cryptocurrency space.

Making Sense of the New Ecosystem

In 2021, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) launched. Using a futures-based approach, BITO helped investors get exposure to bitcoin. The recently approved spot products will offer a new path for exposure. As investors try to make sense of which product is right for them, it will be critical for advisors to have a firm grasp on the landscape. Additionally, understanding where cryptocurrencies go next will be crucial. Advisors who master this new and exciting investment product will have an edge.

Symposium Registration

Today’s symposium is free. Prepare your portfolio for crypto’s next big iteration.

You can register for the cryptocurrency symposium here.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Crypto Channel.