Cryptocurrency investments have been among the top performers in 2023 and over the last ten years. However, the landscape could be changing in early 2024 with the potential approval of the first spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S.



What do ETF-oriented advisors need to understand about cryptocurrencies? What do crypto-oriented investors need to understand about ETFs? What role can this asset class play in a portfolio and what risks should be kept in mind? What questions should you be able to answer to support clients? How do futures-based products fit into the mix? We will cover these and more with industry experts.