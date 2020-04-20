Crude Oil Plummets Under $10 A Barrel As New Contract Approaches

In its biggest one day drop in history, crude oil has fallen off a cliff, down more than 50% on Monday.

Building on the downward momentum from Friday’s decline, West Texas Intermediate crude oil extended the selloff, with a fresh decline under an incredible $10 a barrel.

The May futures contract for U.S. crude oil reached levels unseen since the late 1990s on Monday as it plunged over 50% a day ahead of expiration, as the total loss of demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic adds fuel to a deluge of crude that is set to fill up available storage quickly.

West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery is trading down roughly 51% Monday in New York, off over $9, at under $9 a barrel, which is currently targeting the lowest close for a front-month contract since December 1998, according to Dow Jones Market Data. A decline of this magnitude, if it holds, would represent the sharpest single-session decline on record. The May contract expires on Tuesday, giving way to an enormous contango, where the next month in crude is currently trading around $23 a barrel, a nearly $15 leap in price.