Could This Technical Indicator Suggest More Downside For Markets?

As stocks struggled in one of the worst weeks since the financial crisis, an indicator is now giving some technical analysts and traders concern that more downside is to come.

A bearish “death cross” pattern has appeared in the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s chart for the first time in over a year, which is often a harbinger of further losses to come in the near future. Despite its ominous name, however, history shows that the technical pattern might not spell doom for stocks, as the past two death crosses appeared much closer to the bottom than the previous top.

A death cross happens when the 50-day moving average (DMA), a commonly watched indicator, crosses below the 200-DMA, which is often seen as a battleground between longer-term uptrends and downtrends. The concept is the cross marks the spot that shorter-term selloff transitions to a longer-term downtrend, which with markets closing on lows for the week is entirely possible.

FactSet, MarketWatch