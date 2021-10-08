Could Biotech ETFs Be Due For More Upside?

Despite suffering significant losses recently, biotechnology stocks and ETFs have seen some impressive gains over the last year or so, as coronavirus vaccines have propelled companies like Pfizer and Moderna to new heights. However, some analysts believe that the sector could have even more upside in store.

While the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell somewhat Friday amid an overall down stock market, after getting a break during Thursday’s trading session, Miller Tabak’s Matt Maley told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Thursday that the fund could see more gains in the future, once the weak hands are flushed out.

“When you see big downdrafts like we’ve just seen, that’s an opportunity where you can add to those positions,” the firm’s chief market strategist said.

The IBB’s relative strength index (RSI), an important technical indicator that gauges momentum, recently achieved its most oversold level since 2018, which is a rare event in recent years, and something that often heralds a coming bounce, according to Maley.

“Each time, that’s resulted in a huge bounce in the group, anywhere from 18%-40%,” Maley said. “I think this is a great entry point. Even if you’re just a short-term trader, this is something that should allow you to get a nice rally into the end of the year.”

A related momentum pattern is occurring in shares of Moderna, a key constituent of the fund, which has lost almost 30% in value over the last two weeks amid competition from companies like Merck, which released antiviral COVID pill news, as well as a more widespread sell-off in growth stocks, Maley said.

“Its RSI chart is down to a level that it’s only been down three other times in the last year. All three of those times, the thing has rallied anywhere from 28%-60% over the next several months,” continued Maley. “I think this is a great entry point for long-term investors and even short-term ones who like to be a little bit more on the active trading side of things.”