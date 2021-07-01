American Century Adds Three New Funds to Its Active ETF Lineup

On Thursday, in response to growing client demand, American Century Investments, a $235 billion global asset manager, launched three additions to its active exchange traded funds (ETF) lineup. The American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY), the American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI), and the American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) are all listed on the NYSE Arca exchange.

“We chose to expand our lineup and roll out these particular products right now to help meet investor needs,” said Ed Rosenberg, American Century’s head of ETFs. “MUSI and AEMB offer additional choice and differentiation in income products in an environment where yields continued to stay low. ESGY helps fulfill clients’ desires for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-style products that are actively managed.”

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (ESGY)

ESGY is designed for investors seeking a risk-aware large cap growth portfolio that integrates ESG data to deliver competitive returns with a positive impact. The team follows the philosophy that excess returns may be achieved by investing in companies with improving business fundamentals and sustainable corporate behaviors. Their approach to ESG integration seeks to invest primarily in companies they believe manage ESG risks and opportunities better than their sector peers. By recognizing early signs of business improvement, the team aims to identify large-company growth stocks near the beginning of a cycle of improving earnings, increasing earnings estimates, and expanding stock-price multiples. Because they consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues alongside traditional financial information, the team believes it gains a more comprehensive view of value, risk, and return potential.

“We created ESGY as another step toward advancing our commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainable investing,” said Sandra Testani, vice president of ETF product and strategy. “Our ownership structure directs over 40% of its profits to fund medical research, so offering this particular ETF is a natural fit for us.”