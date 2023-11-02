Soybean Prices Stay Steady as 2023 Harvest Comes to a Close

Soybean prices have been staying steady as the 2023 harvest starts coming to a close. Continued demand from China should help keep prices afloat, while Brazil prays for rain.

“Soybeans have had a little more resilience. We crossed above $13 and it looked like we were going to be able to see this market push to that mid-$13 level off of a little bit disappointing yields across the region,” said Randy Martinson, president of Martinson Ag Risk Management, in Fargo, North Dakota, per a Farm & Ranch Update . “(But) demand has been fairly good. We’ve been seeing China and unknown destinations come in buying, so we’ve been gaining some export demand.”

Despite this, Martinson did note that the pace of sales in 2023 is still lagging behind the previous year.

“We’re slowly catching up. We’ve sold 30 percent less this year than last year at this time, so we are in a hole that we need to catch up with,” Martinson added, noting that grain flows have been significantly impacted by dry climate conditions in Brazil.

China Demand Diverts to U.S.

Brazil recently surpassed the U.S. in terms of soybean production. But that reign could be short-lived if its current drought continues. Due to a lack of rainfall, the Amazon River has fallen to its lowest level in over 100 years, causing demand from China to divert to the United States.