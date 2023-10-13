Hedge Against Inflation’s Extended Stay With Rising Sugar Prices

Investors looking to pad their portfolios with an inflation-hedging strategy may want to look at sugar. The commodity can not only serve as a portfolio diversifier, but also to stave off the effects of inflation in this higher-for-longer narrative.

Inflation continues to rear its ugly head and this time around, the data was evident in September’s wholesale prices. This continues to feed into the storyline that inflation is here to stay for some time and rate cuts may not come until 2024.

“A measure of wholesale prices rose more than expected in September, indicating simmering inflation pressures for the U.S. economy,” CNBC reported.

“The producer price index, which measures costs for finished goods that producers pay, increased 0.5% for the month, against the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.3% rise,” the report added further.

Other Forces at Play

The effects of inflation spilling over into other commodities is also at play when it comes to rising sugar prices. Oil, for example, has been on the move this year, providing an additional catalyst for higher sugar prices.