Brazil Takes Top Spot From U.S. for Corn Exports

Corn price traders may want to keep closer tabs on Brazil after it took the top spot from the United States as the dominant corn exporter.

The month of August saw Brazil become the top exporter of corn even amid harsh global weather conditions. In the past, infrastructure bottlenecks kept the largest South American economy from realizing its full corn exporting potential until now.

As a Reuters report noted, corn exports have been trending higher thanks to logistical breakthroughs — namely, the consolidation of northern export routes to make exporting more efficient. As a result, Brazil has become a force to be reckoned with when it comes to not just corn, but exporting grains in general — this certainly helps alleviate the pressures in other parts of the world such as Ukraine.

It also helps to ease pressure from disruptions in exports due to U.S.-China tensions. In the meantime, Brazil is taking full advantage of its vast farmland to harvest corn and combined with the improved exporting routes, the country became the top corn exporter.