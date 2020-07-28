Boeing Earnings Could Move Aerospace ETFs Tomorrow

This week is one of the busiest corporate earnings weeks, and one of the stars of the show, Boeing, will be releasing its numbers on Wednesday, which could move aerospace ETFs.

The aerospace company is scheduled to report earnings before the bell in what is one of the most heavily monitored releases of the industrial stocks.

Analysts anticipate a second-quarter loss of $2.57 a share, which would be an improvement from the $5.82 loss a year earlier when the company was struggling to deal with its 737 Max crisis. Revenue is projected to fall by 18% to $12.95 billion, according to FactSet.

Shares in Boeing are down nearly 50% in 2020, and Boeing is still dealing with 737 Max issues. The company is also facing problems related to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as global economic sluggishness and a precipitous fall in airline travel and demand.

“The air travel industry is having some issues,” Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Tuesday. “You had that little bit of a recovery after the depths of the shutdown and that progress got stunted as you had these quarantine, these mandatory quarantines and travel restrictions in the United States, and restrictions for U.S. travelers going overseas.”

Despite the overall industry issues, Boeing could come out punching, Chiavarone said.

“No company within the travel-leisure space is a winner right now. What we’re trying to do is separate survivors from companies that won’t. Boeing is likely to be a survivor, but in the short run, it’s just a really challenging environment,” he said.