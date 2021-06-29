Banking ETFs to Consider as Big Banks Boost Dividends

Big banks are raising dividends, amid news that the June U.S. consumer confidence data hit its highest level since the coronavirus pandemic began. Banks have also passed their stress tests, heightening expectations for robust economic growth in Q2.

While many of the biggest banking stocks are flat to lower on Tuesday, after popping higher in the prior session, the news of increasing consumer confidence has propelled the broader stock market higher once again.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) are all green just after 12:30 PM EST.

While analysts are optimistic about the consumer confidence data and its effect on stocks, investors are anxiously awaiting another big market mover, the nonfarm payroll report on Friday, which could predict potential changes from the Federal Reserve.

“The economy is booming, the stock market is climbing so it makes perfect sense to me that consumer confidence numbers are through the roof,” said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

“Consumers’ assessment of current conditions improved again, suggesting economic growth has strengthened further in Q2,” said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

Meanwhile, bank shares soared on Monday, after last week’s stress tests by the central bank, where all major 23 banks passed. Shares of Morgan Stanley surged 4% yesterday, after the bank said it will double its quarterly dividend, and engage in a $12 billion stock repurchase program.

The major banks are raising their dividends and broadening their stock-buyback programs after the results of the latest round of Federal Reserve stress tests allowed for a removal of pandemic restrictions on returns of capital. According to Goldman Sachs analysts, the new dividends and spending on buybacks are 11% and 22% higher than anticipated, respectively.