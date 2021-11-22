Bank ETFs Advance Amid Powell Renomination

“Chair Powell has provided steady leadership during an unprecedently challenging period, including the biggest economic downturn in modern history and attacks on the independence of the Federal Reserve,” a White House statement said. “During that time, Lael Brainard – one of our country’s leading macroeconomists – has played a key leadership role at the Federal Reserve, working with Powell to help power our country’s robust economic recovery.”

A Stock Run-Up

The announcement coincided with a run-up of stock and index ETF prices, while government bond yields were higher across the board, as bond prices, which run inversely with yields, fell.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) both continue to show gains in the mid-afternoon session, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is trading off by 0.36%.

Meanwhile, financial stocks have responded enthusiastically to the news, with ETFs like the KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ: KBWB) up over 2.62% on Monday.

KBWB, which follows the widely observed KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, is up almost 4% over the past month and residing around 52-week highs. That bullishness is notable, as is the fact that bank earnings have multiple tailwinds for 2022 and beyond.

“First, it is expected that the Federal Reserve will begin lifting interest rates, which will widen the spread banks earn between the interest they charge on loans and the interest they pay on in deposits,” reported Carleton English for Barron’s. “Analysts at Oppenheimer note that the Treasury yield curve is forecasting at least one or two rate hikes by 2023, adding that the first hikes are the most’ consequential’ for banks.”

Most Fed officials thus far have said they won’t consider raising rates at least until the bond-buying taper winds down. But markets have been awaiting a swifter timeline for rates, with the initial hike now priced in for June 2022.

“The president chose the status quo for monetary policy and financial regulation,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “The Fed’s going to slowly but steadily take its foot off the monetary accelerator.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also was Powell’s immediate predecessor at the Fed’s helm, also praised Powell for the way he handled the responsibilities of tackling the pandemic recession.

“Over the past few years, Chair Powell has provided strong leadership at the Federal Reserve to effectively meet and address unexpected economic and financial challenges, and I am pleased our economy will continue to benefit from his stewardship,” Yellen said.

A Controversial Bond

While Powell has been praised for his handling of the pandemic, his tenure has also witnessed controversy involving Powell’s and his colleagues’ questionable, personal involvement with bond purchases, as well as fresh, surging inflation, which spiked above the Fed’s 2% target, generating concern on Wall Street and beyond.