Today’s Rate Regime Supports a Fixed Income Foundation

Today’s market landscape calls for a unique approach, such as pairing the upside potential of equities offset by the stability and income provided by bonds.

The rate environment has shifted nearly overnight, fundamentally altering the investment environment we’ve grown accustomed to. Today, bonds may once again offer the income and risk management benefits that were hard to come by when rates were near or at zero. Importantly, today’s interest rate regime creates opportunities for new investment solutions utilizing fixed income.

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) combines upside equity potential while seeking yield and risk mitigation. CANQ seeks to deliver asymmetrical risk/ reward through the uncapped upside potential of Nasdaq-100® stocks with the income and lower risk offered by a bond foundation.

“CANQ offers a creative, deconstructed way to get exposure to companies that are not offering bonds,” Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, said. “We have seen growing demand for covered call ETFs in 2024, but this fund is different than others.”

CANQ Uses a Fixed Income Foundation to Support Risk-Adjusted Returns

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in FLEX options on the Nasdaq-100. This includes an active selection of individual names. A diversified fixed income portfolio comprised of ETFs makes up the remainder of the portfolio. According to Calamos Investments, diversified fixed income aims to generate yields above the risk-free rate.

Calamos believes fixed income exposure is essential in the current rate regime. It can provide bond-like returns for the portfolio when equity markets are down, and the options aren’t exercised. Furthermore, this may make CANQ less volatile than Nasdaq stocks and also provides investors with attractive monthly distributions.

